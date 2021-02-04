Left Menu

Rugby-Wales suspend wing Adams after COVID-19 breach

Adams attended a family gathering on Sunday after the squad were given two days off from training. "We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," Pivac said in a statement from Welsh Rugby. Adams, 25, has scored 14 tries in 29 tests for Wales after making his debut in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:14 IST
Rugby-Wales suspend wing Adams after COVID-19 breach

Wales have suspended wing Josh Adams for the first two matches of the Six Nations after he breached the team’s strict COVID-19 protocols, coach Wayne Pivac confirmed on Wednesday. Adams attended a family gathering on Sunday after the squad were given two days off from training.

"We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," Pivac said in a statement from Welsh Rugby. "All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

"On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse." Adams, who apologised "unreservedly", will miss Wales’ Six Nations opener at home to Ireland on Sunday, as well as the away trip to Scotland on Feb. 13.

He will return to the squad for the third round of the competition when they host England on Feb. 27. Adams, 25, has scored 14 tries in 29 tests for Wales after making his debut in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a militar...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021