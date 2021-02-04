Left Menu

Tokyo 2020's Mori apologises over sexist comments

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:44 IST
Tokyo 2020's Mori apologises over sexist comments

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he apologised for his "inappropriate" comments that were against Olympic spirit.

Mori told reporters, however, he is not thinking of resigning.

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee has stirred controversy with sexist comments that women board members talked too much.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series

Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of Englands high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.This will be the first time Test cricket returns to terrestrial t...

HC declines to entertain PIL for probe into violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking investigation into the violence during farmers tractor rally on Republic Day and the alleged lapse in security which resulted in a religious flag being hoisted at Red Fort...

African ministers kick off meeting in framework of 34th AU summit

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, February 4 ANIXinhua The 38th ordinary session of the African Union AU Executive Council, which comprises ministers of the 55-member pan-African bloc, opened on Wednesday in the framework of the 34th AU summit. The two...

Equity indices edge lower, banking stocks in focus

Equity benchmark indices dipped marginally during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues with Nifty private bank lowering by 1.2 per cent. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 197 points or 0.39 per cent at 50,059 while the Nif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021