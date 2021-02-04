Tokyo 2020's Mori apologises over sexist comments

Tokyo 2020's Mori apologises over sexist commentsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:44 IST
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he apologised for his "inappropriate" comments that were against Olympic spirit.
Mori told reporters, however, he is not thinking of resigning.
The president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee has stirred controversy with sexist comments that women board members talked too much.
