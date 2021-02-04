Soccer-Atletico forward Dembele tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Atletico Madrid's on-loan French forward Moussa Dembele has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the Spanish side's fourth player affected by the novel coronavirus in the last week, the La Liga leaders said on Thursday. The four players will now miss Monday's home game with Celta Vigo.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:25 IST
Atletico Madrid's on-loan French forward Moussa Dembele has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the Spanish side's fourth player affected by the novel coronavirus in the last week, the La Liga leaders said on Thursday. Dembele, who completed a loan switch to Atletico from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais last month, joins fellow forward Joao Felix, defender Mario Hermoso and winger Yannick Carrasco who have all tested positive for the virus.

The 24-year-old Dembele is isolating at home in line with the league's protocol, Atletico added. The four players will now miss Monday's home game with Celta Vigo. Atletico have 50 points from 19 games and hold a 10-point advantage at the top of the standings over closest title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid with a match in hand.

