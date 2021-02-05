Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev eyes elusive major after rollercoaster 2020

Now Zverev hopes he can shut out his personal life when he is on court and emulate Thiem, who finally ended a run of near misses in grand slam finals by winning his first major at the U.S. Open last September. "All these stories that I had were not good," Zverev told Eurosport.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 04:11 IST
Tennis-Zverev eyes elusive major after rollercoaster 2020

World number seven Alexander Zverev has just put another rollercoaster year behind him and is now hoping to shine at the Australian Open and finally land the maiden Grand Slam title that has been eluding him. Arguably one of the most gifted players on tour, the towering 23-year-old German made more headlines off the court than on it last year.

They included taking part in the ill-conceived Adria Tour during the COVID-19 outbreak, the legal battle with his former agent, partying in Monaco amidst the pandemic, or what he called the unfounded domestic abuse allegations of a former girlfriend. He also split with coach David Ferrer, the third 'super coach' to leave him after Ivan Lendl and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Zverev reached the U.S. Open final and Australian Open semi-finals last year but both times lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem. Now Zverev hopes he can shut out his personal life when he is on court and emulate Thiem, who finally ended a run of near misses in grand slam finals by winning his first major at the U.S. Open last September.

"All these stories that I had were not good," Zverev told Eurosport. "But you have to learn from them. You have to become a better man. In the past I did not know how to handle them and I carried them onto the court." "Now I have problems off the court but I can shut them out. I had to learn that the last year," he said.

Having parted ways with Ferrer at the end of the year, Zverev will again rely on family support from his father and brother Mischa to power him through the rounds in Melbourne. With 13 tour titles to his name, he is clearly again one of the contenders for the title in Australia. But whether he will live up to those lofty expectations remains to be seen.

"I worked extremely hard in the off-season," Zverev told reporters ahead of the year's first Grand Slam. "I would like to think that I did everything I could to be as well-prepared as I can be." Fellow German Boris Becker, who briefly coached Zverev during the ATP Cup last year, is convinced he will start delivering.

"A lot happened last year for him -- in terms of sports and his private life. In sporting terms, it was perhaps his best, in his private life perhaps the most difficult," Becker said. "Tennis starts at 0-0 and that's how I see it with him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nearly all Australian Open players cleared of COVID-19, 12 wait results

Nearly 500 Australian Open players and staff who stayed at a quarantine hotel where a worker contracted COVID-19 have tested negative for the coronavirus, with 12 awaiting results, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Friday. Tiley told ...

J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.The drugmakers application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA follows its Jan. 29 report in whic...

Biden withdraws Judy Shelton's nomination as Fed board member

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew from consideration Donald Trumps contentious nomination of Judy Shelton to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.Shelton had come under fire for inconsistent and controversial views, includi...

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise annual refugee admissions to 125,000 in the coming fiscal year, he said on Thursday, a more than eight-fold increase after former President Donald Trump slashed levels to historic lows. Speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021