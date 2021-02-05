Left Menu

ISL 7: Totally disappointed with draw against NE United, says Ferrando

After playing out a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Thursday, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his disappointment with the result.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 05-02-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 08:51 IST
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ ISL) . Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Thursday, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his disappointment with the result. Goa opened the scoring through Alexander Romario Jesuraj (21') before NEUFC netted the equaliser after a penalty from Gallego (41'). The Gaurs took the lead again through an own goal from Gurjinder Kumar (80') before Gallego scored from the spot again in the 83rd minute to stretch NEUFC's unbeaten run to five games.

"We are totally disappointed not to get three points. It was difficult after the injury to Princeton Rebello. We practice in building the game. Sometimes in the second half, we played (direct) and when you play like that, it is difficult to control," Ferrando said after the game. Full-back Seriton Fernandes was made captain of the team against the Highlanders and his boss was all praise for the defender.

"Seriton works a lot on the field. It is a good image for the young players. He works hard in training, he fights on the field. It is a pleasure for him to be a captain," Ferrando said. Ferrando suggested that Goa have to work a lot to improve their style of play going into the business end of the season.

"It is very important to control the timing (of the tackles), maybe the tackle is not (timed well). it is necessary to build the game and control the space, to find the free players and continue the action. We need to improve a lot. We have more players here. Maybe we can work with all the players," the Spaniard said. (ANI)

