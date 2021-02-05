Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:56 IST
Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors
India spinner R Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, England's score read as 67/2 in 27 overs. Sibley is unbeaten at 26 runs while skipper Joe Root is not out on four runs.

Both the openers played cautiously and stitched a 63-run stand for the first wicket. India were unlucky as Rishabh Pant dropped Burns in the initial overs of the game off Jasprit Bumrah. But in the 24th over, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought hosts back in the game and scalped Burns. He played a knock of 33 runs.

Bumrah then sent Dan Lawrence back to the pavilion on a duck. Bumrah found Lawrence in front of the wickets. Root joined Sibley in the middle and the duo survived the final overs before Lunch.Earlier, India started with five bowling options including three spinners. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are leading the pace attack while Ravichandran Ashwin, Washinton Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem are the spinners available for the hosts. Interestingly, Bumrah is playing his first Test in India. The pacer has so far played 17 Tests for India but all on foreign soil. Finally, he gets to make his home debut against England in Chennai.

Before the start of the first Test, Axar Patel was ruled out of the series opener and the Indian board added Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to the squad.Brief Scores: England 67/2 (Rory Burns 33, Dom Sibley 26*; Jasprit Bumrah 1-17, R Ashwin 1-31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots

Jenn Greenberg is pretty busy helping her kindergartner with virtual classes and taking care of a toddler in her Florida home. But somehow she has also found the time to help dozens of seniors she has never met navigate the confusing, often...

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021