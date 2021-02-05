Cricket-England 140-2 in Chennai as Root, Sibley frustrate India

In-form England captain Joe Root looked on course for another big knock in his 100th test on Friday as he and opener Dom Sibley powered the tourists to 140-2 at tea on the opening day of the first test against India.

England nearly squandered a strong start, losing two quick wickets in the morning session, but Sibley and Root denied India any success after lunch with their unbroken 77-run stand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sibley was batting on 53, including seven boundaries, at the break and Root - after surviving a close run-out chance early in his knock and having smashed a double hundred and a century in his previous two tests in Sri Lanka - was on 45.

Earlier, Root won the toss and elected to bat, avoiding the potentially tricky task of batting in the fourth innings on a crumbling wicket. Rory Burns and Sibley made a steady start with a 63-run opening stand, before Burns fell for 33 attempting a reckless reverse-sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dan Lawrence joined him soon after in the pavilion, trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah without scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)