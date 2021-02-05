Left Menu

Cricket-England 140-2 in Chennai as Root, Sibley frustrate India

In-form England captain Joe Root looked on course for another big knock in his 100th test on Friday as he and opener Dom Sibley powered the tourists to 140-2 at tea on the opening day of the first test against India. England nearly squandered a strong start, losing two quick wickets in the morning session, but Sibley and Root denied India any success after lunch with their unbroken 77-run stand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:29 IST
Cricket-England 140-2 in Chennai as Root, Sibley frustrate India

In-form England captain Joe Root looked on course for another big knock in his 100th test on Friday as he and opener Dom Sibley powered the tourists to 140-2 at tea on the opening day of the first test against India.

England nearly squandered a strong start, losing two quick wickets in the morning session, but Sibley and Root denied India any success after lunch with their unbroken 77-run stand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sibley was batting on 53, including seven boundaries, at the break and Root - after surviving a close run-out chance early in his knock and having smashed a double hundred and a century in his previous two tests in Sri Lanka - was on 45.

Earlier, Root won the toss and elected to bat, avoiding the potentially tricky task of batting in the fourth innings on a crumbling wicket. Rory Burns and Sibley made a steady start with a 63-run opening stand, before Burns fell for 33 attempting a reckless reverse-sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dan Lawrence joined him soon after in the pavilion, trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah without scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan blames Chinese 'bullying' for Guyana revoking rep office

Taiwan on Friday blamed Chinese bullying for Guyanas decision to revoke a deal for the island to open a representative office in the South American country, saying it had tried without success to get Guyana to change its mind.Taiwan had alr...

Nana Patole appointed president of Maharashtra state committee of Congress, replacing Balasaheb Thorat.

Nana Patole appointed president of Maharashtra state committee of Congress, replacing Balasaheb Thorat....

Patel Infrastructure Ltd creates World Record Making India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' & striving towards achieving the Indian dream of a $5 trillion economy

The World Record is a part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Eight-lane Expressway project developed by the National Highway Authority of India NHAI under the visionary scheme of Central Govts Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 Enters its...

Lockheed Martin inks pact with HAL to explore industrial opportunities

US defence major Lockheed Martinon Friday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with theHindustan Aeronautics Limited HALto explore industrialopportunities.We are excited to explore potential opportunities withHAL, one of the largest aer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021