Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Michael Vaughan says, 'ridiculous decision' to not play Kuldeep Yadav

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday said that not picking left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the first Test was a "ridiculous decision" from India.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:49 IST
Ind vs Eng: Michael Vaughan says, 'ridiculous decision' to not play Kuldeep Yadav
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday said that not picking left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the first Test was a "ridiculous decision" from India. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were added to the squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test of the four-match series against England.

Nadeem was subsequently picked in the playing XI ahead of Kuldeep and many fans and cricket pundits were fumed at this decision. Vaughan questioned the decision of not picking the left-arm spinner and said if Kuldeep will not play in India then where will he play.

"Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted. Meanwhile, England batsman Dom Sibley and skipper Joe Root have taken the visitors to a solid position after losing two quick wickets in the first session on day one of the opening Test.

In the second session, visitors did not lose any wickets and added 73 runs. Indian bowlers tried to break the ongoing third-wicket partnership between Sibley and Root but failed to do so. Indian bowlers, including Ishant Sharma, Bumrah, and Nadeem, failed to find a rhythm as they bowled three no-balls each while going for wickets.

Earlier in the day, India didn't have a good start in the first Test. But in the 24th over, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought the hosts back in the game and scalped Burns, who played a knock of 33 runs. Bumrah then sent Dan Lawrence back to the pavilion on a duck. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus....

NSUI's Ram Temple fund collection underscores need for discussion in Cong: Tewari

Amid reports that the Congress student wing has launched a campaign in Rajasthan to collect money for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Friday said the development underscores once again the...

Chloe Zhao to helm sci-fi western 'Dracula' for Universal

Washington US, February 5 ANI Nomadland fame director Chloe Zhao has teamed up with Universal Pictures to develop a film based on the iconic monster Dracula. As per Variety, Zhao will serve as the writer, producer, and director of the new t...

Two held with mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons were arrested withmephedrone MD worth Rs 2.4 lakh and cash to the tune of Rs 4lakh in Lower Parel area of Central Mumbai, police said onFriday.Acting on a tip-off, the N M Joshi Marg policeapprehended the two accused from M G Ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021