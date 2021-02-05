Soccer-Bilbao to face Levante as Marcelino eyes unique Copa achievement

Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino Garcia will continue his hunt for a remarkable Copa del Rey treble against Levante in the semi-finals, while Barcelona will take on Sevilla after the draw for the last four was made on Friday.

Bilbao, who won the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Barca last month, are looking to make history as they seek to win last season's Copa final - delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and this campaign's within weeks of each other. The Basque side's coach Marcelino, is also on the verge of his own piece of history.

He was in charge of current holders Valencia when they won the 2019 edition and could feasibly win both last year's and this season's competitions to make it an impressive hat-trick of triumphs with two different sides. Bilbao needed a last-gasp equaliser to draw with Real Betis in Thursday's quarter-final before triumphing on penalties.

They will meet Levante, who themselves secured a dramatic, last-minute, extra-time victory over Villarreal to book their place in the last four. Barcelona were rewarded for their extra-time victory over Granada with a tie against Sevilla - the only team who won their quarter-final in normal time, a 1-0 win over second division side Almeria.

The first meetings of two-legged ties will take place on Feb. 10 and 11, while the return legs will be played March 3 and 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)