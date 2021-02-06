Left Menu

Tennis-Halep back on the job at Melbourne Park

In the first round of the Grand Slam on Monday or Tuesday, Halep said she would be entirely focused on her first career meeting with Australian world number 140 Lisette Cabrera.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:45 IST
Tennis-Halep back on the job at Melbourne Park

Simona Halep has come close to winning the Australian Open on a couple of occasions and although she does not want to dwell too much on what might have been, it does encourage her to believe that she can go deep in the tournament again.

Halep, who boasts French Open and Wimbledon titles in her Grand Slam collection, lost the 2018 Australian Open final to Caroline Wozniacki and fell at the penultimate hurdle last year with a semi-final loss to Garbine Muguruza. "I have the results in my head every time I come here. I always think if I did it once, or twice, I have the possibility to do it again," the 29-year-old Romanian told reporters a couple of days out from her 12th Australian Open.

"But I don't want to think that much because I put pressure on myself and I expect maybe too much sometimes. I will take as a normal tournament, an important one, of course." That pragmatic outlook permeated Halep's news conference and the second seed returned to the theme when asked how, in a sport where consistency is at a premium, she had remained in the world's top 10 for seven years.

"I think I've been very focused on my job, because I call it a job. It is a job in my head. I get pleasure from it, but it's a job," she said. "In the last five, seven years, I can say in a part that it is a job, but also I have the passion that keeps me alive in this sport." After two weeks of quarantine in Adelaide -- "For me, it was OK" -- Halep got back to work this week with two wins in the Gippsland Trophy before crashing out to Ekaterina Alexandrova. In the first round of the Grand Slam on Monday or Tuesday, Halep said she would be entirely focused on her first career meeting with Australian world number 140 Lisette Cabrera. "It's a big challenge the first round everywhere ... I will train a little bit what I have to do against her," she added. "I am centred. I'm focused on what I have to do, but I'm not thinking that much about the chances that I have here." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Security upped at Delhi borders as farmers set to hold 'chakka jam'

The Delhi Police intensified security at all border points of the city as thousands of personnel including paramilitary forces have been deployed to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide chakka jam being held on Saturday by...

Health News Roundup: South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul; Understanding COVID-19 origins will take years, says WHO team member and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside SeoulSouth Korea on Saturday eased curfews on more than half a million restaurants and other businesses outside the capital Seoul, letting t...

Nokia 5.4 with 48MP quad-camera, SD662 SoC launching soon on Flipkart

The Nokia 5.4 will soon be landing in India as Flipkart has listed the smartphone as coming soon. The landing page on the e-commerce site teases some of its features including a punch-hole display and quad-camera array at the back.According...

Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong in call with Beijing's top diplomat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on Friday the United States will stand up for human rights and democratic values in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, the State Department said.Blinke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021