India vs England: Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2

India vs England: Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 11:53 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.
England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 156 Ben Stokes batting 63 Extras: (LB-4, NB-12) 16 Total: (For 3 wickets in 119 overs) 355 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-5-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 24-4-57-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-3-92-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 26-3-100-0, Washington Sundar 15-0-65-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
R Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia
More than 100 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus -official
More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus
More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus
It would be a blessing if I ever open batting in Tests: Washington