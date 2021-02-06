India vs England: Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 156 Ben Stokes batting 63 Extras: (LB-4, NB-12) 16 Total: (For 3 wickets in 119 overs) 355 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-5-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 24-4-57-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-3-92-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 26-3-100-0, Washington Sundar 15-0-65-0.

