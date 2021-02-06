India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 2

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 209 Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82 Ollie Pope batting 24 Extras: (LB-4, NB-15) 19 Total: (For 4 wickets in 147 overs) 454 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263 4/387 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 23-5-42-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27-4-66-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-3-114-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 35-3-140-1, Washington Sundar 19-1-80-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0.

