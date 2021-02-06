Left Menu

India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 2

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:32 IST
India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 209 Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82 Ollie Pope batting 24 Extras: (LB-4, NB-15) 19 Total: (For 4 wickets in 147 overs) 454 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263 4/387 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 23-5-42-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27-4-66-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-3-114-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 35-3-140-1, Washington Sundar 19-1-80-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh calls on Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V P Singh Badnore also called on Naidu separately, the Vice President Secretariat said.Union Minister of De...

Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pak refuses to sell it at govt rate

The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumars ancestral house in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has refused to sell it at a rate fixed by the government, saying he would demand Rs 25 crore for the prime location property which is severel...

Baghel slams nails, barricades at farmer protest sites, accuses govt of internationalising issue

Slamming the Centre over the treatment of farmers protesting the new farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday likened the installing of multi-layered barricading and nails at protest sites to the old tactics of daco...

About a quarter of direct tax litigations getting resolved via 'Vivad Se Vishwas'

The Centres ambitious tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas has settled almost a quarter of the over 5.10 lakh tax disputes, with about Rs 97,000 crore worth disputed tax being resolved so far under it.As many as 1,25,144 cases hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021