Cricket-England 578 all out in first innings against India

England posted a mammoth first-innings total of 578 before being all out in the morning session on day three of the opening test against India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Captain Joe Root top-scored for the tourists with a stellar 218, while opener Dom Sibley (87) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (82) also chipped in with useful contributions.
Jasprit Bumrah was the picke of the Indian bowlers claiming 3-84, while Ravichandran Ashwin also picked three wickets.
