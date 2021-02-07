Left Menu

Mayers debut century lifts Windies hopes of 1st test win

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:17 IST
Mayers debut century lifts Windies hopes of 1st test win

Kyle Mayers became only the eighth batsmen to hit a fourth innings century on debut as West Indies kept its victory hopes alive on the final day of the first cricket test against Bangladesh.

At tea on Sunday, West Indies were 266-3, still needing 129 runs from a minimum of 34 overs to win after Bangladesh set a 395-run target.

Mayers was unbeaten on 117 — already the highest score by a debutant in a fourth innings — sharing an unbroken record 207-run partnership with another debutant Nkrumah Bonner (79 not out). It is the West Indies' highest 4th innings partnership for any wicket since 1984.

Resuming the day on 110-3, Mayers and Bonners survived some tricky moments in the first hour of the game, with offspinner Mehidy Hasan (3-92) and left arm spinner Taijul Islam keeping it tight.

Mayers brought up his century off 177 balls, after getting an outside edge that flew past gully for his 13th boundary.

While Mayers decided to counterattack, Bonner chose to defend with his 79 coming off 242 balls, with 10 boundaries.

On Saturday, Bangladesh declared its second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck his 10th test century.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan then continued his good recent form for Bangladesh taking three wickets to reduce the tourists to 110-3 at stumps on day four, still needing 285 runs to win or needing to bat at the final day to salvage a draw.

Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead after dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope calls on Myanmar leaders to serve common good, seek 'democratic' harmony

Pope Francis came down clearly on Sunday against military leaders in Myanmar following the coup there last week, expressing his solidarity with the people of the country and asking leaders to serve the common good and seek democratic harmon...

Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Guj: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM

In view of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday requested his counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in the northern state.A part of t...

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money: PM Modi tells BJP rally.

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money PM Modi tells BJP rally....

CM will decide on resuming classes from I-VIII: Minister

Erode TN Feb 7 PTI Classes for IX and XI standardstudents in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday whileresumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided uponby Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said EducationMinister K A Sengot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021