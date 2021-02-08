Rugby-Plenty to work on for Wales as buoyant Scotland loom next

It was a far from perfect performance, but Wales coach Wayne Pivac was relieved to claim his first major win over a year into his tenure following a 21-16 success over 14-man Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Sunday. Pivac won just three of his first 10 games in charge, victories that came over Italy (twice) and Georgia, putting his position under threat.

He will hope his side have now turned the corner, even if Wales did play for 66 minutes with a man advantage after a red card for Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony. Wales were also scrappy for long periods of play and had to hold on grimly in the final five minutes. "It was important we got a win in round one," Pivac told reporters. "We've got a six-day turnaround and a very strong and confident Scotland squad next (in Edinburgh on Saturday).

"Some things we did well. The scrums went well. The lineout needs tidying up. Discipline is what nearly cost us today. We need to have a look at that part of the game." Despite being a man down for the majority of the match, Ireland had 61% of the possession and made almost double the number of passes.

But two pieces of clinical finishing from centre George North and wing Louis Rees-Zammit tipped the scales in the favour of the home side. "It was good to see them both cross (for tries). Really good finish from Louis, while George used his power and pace," said Pivac.

"It was frustrating that we put ourselves under pressure when we felt we'd won the game (at that point). We didn't need that after so many injuries." Wales lost Dan Lydiate to a knee injury on 12 minutes, a major disappointment for him as he played his first test since 2018.

"We'll get that scanned. It's not looking too good. It could be an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). He's disappointed right now," said Pivac. "(Centre) Johnny Williams and (back) Hallam Amos took knocks. It looks like a hamstring to (scrumhalf) Tomos Williams. That won't turn around in six days."

Better news were successful comebacks for captain Alun Wyn Jones, loose-forward Josh Navidi and hooker Ken Owens. "We know about their engines and all three of them were superb," Pivac said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)