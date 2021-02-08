Left Menu

ISL 7: East Bengal have some wonderful players, says Coyle

After a 1-2 defeat against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said that the Kolkata-based side has some wonderful players including some Indian players too.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:00 IST
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After a 1-2 defeat against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said that the Kolkata-based side has some wonderful players including some Indian players too. While the Kolkata-based side jumped to 9th on the table with 16 points, Jamshedpur FC's hopes of making the ISL playoffs were dealt with another blow, leaving them 7th, four points behind the playoff places.

Goals from Matti Steinmann (6') and Anthony Pilkington (68') secured the victory for SCEB. A late goal from Peter Hartley (83') proved to be a mere consolation for Jamshedpur. "East Bengal have some wonderful players - Jacques Maghoma, Pilkington (etc), some of the Indian players as well. We know we can play very well. That being said, we certainly should not have lost the game tonight," Coyle said after the game.

Coyle felt that his team deserved something from the game as they shot more goals on target (9) as compared to East Bengal. "We started the game really really well. We conceded a soft corner and gave them an advantage. People tend to summarize games based on the results. But we actually analysed the game," Coyle said.

"There was nothing in the first half, we were pushing on for the equaliser. And it was such a bad pass to gift the second goal. We have done that a few times. That being said, we picked ourselves up and kept going forward. It was an absolute stonewall penalty at the end. We still did enough to get something from the game," he added. (ANI)

