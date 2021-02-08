Left Menu

Updated: 08-02-2021 16:05 IST
Government includes 21 new sports disciplines for recruitment
This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today. Image Credit: ANI

The Government has included 21 new sports disciplines including 'Mallakhamb' and 'Sepak Takraw' in the list of sports disciplines which qualify for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to any post in Group 'C' in Ministries/Department of Government of India.

This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

