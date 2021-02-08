Government includes 21 new sports disciplines for recruitment

The Government has included 21 new sports disciplines including 'Mallakhamb' and 'Sepak Takraw' in the list of sports disciplines which qualify for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to any post in Group 'C' in Ministries/Department of Government of India.

This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)