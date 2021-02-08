Left Menu

Never seen SG Test ball tear through seam, may be because of hard surface: Ashwin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:31 IST
Never seen SG Test ball tear through seam, may be because of hard surface: Ashwin

The SG Test ball has failed to impress India's seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who found it bizarre that the ball's stitches came off the seam and it went soft within 40 overs during the ongoing game against England here.

It happened in both innings and Ashwin, who got nine wickets in the match, said that he has never seen an SG Test's seam starting to peel off like it happened in this match.

There were reports that the Meerut-based Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) had manufactured a fresh set of balls for the series with pronounced and enhanced (heightened) seam, darker colour and harder cork but it seemed that problems that players had with the quality of the balls remain.

''This game the ball is pretty, I mean, it was very bizarre for us,'' Ashwin said at the end of the day's play.

''Because I have never seen an SG ball tear (get torn) through the seam like that. So it could well be combination of how hard the pitch was on the first two days, even in the second innings after the 35th-40th over, the seam starting getting sort of peeled off,'' he said.

''It was bizarre, I mean, I haven't seen an SG ball like that in last so many years, but yeah, maybe it could be due to the pitch and the hardness of it through the centre which is making the ball gets scuffed up.'' Ashwin hopes to know the reasons for this during the series.

''We will have an answer for it going through the series,'' said Ashwin, who had in 2018 admitted that he felt more comfortable bowling with the Kookaburra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRAI President to persuade General Body for stay on decision to ban shooters

National Rifle Association of India NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday announced that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation, scheduled to meet on March 5 to stay the recent decision taken by the Governing B...

Scarred by riot, U.S. Capitol a fortress for Trump impeachment trial

Less than five weeks after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol that sparked former President Donald Trumps second impeachment trial, the complex is a fortress.An 8-foot 2.5-meter tall fence encircles the U.S. governments traditionally op...

Reversing another Trump withdrawal, US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Three years after former US President Donald Trumps administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, his successor Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, marking it as another reversal by Biden of Trumps p...

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.The Australian foreign ministry said it was se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021