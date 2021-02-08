Left Menu

Motor tracing-Mercedes open on Hamilton's future after 2021, says Wolff

There was never a moment where he doubted," team boss and co-owner Toto Wolff told reporters on a Zoom call. The Austrian dismissed media reports that suggested Hamilton, out of contract since December, had sought a share of team revenues and a veto on future driver signings -- a so-called 'Max Verstappen clause'.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:54 IST
Motor tracing-Mercedes open on Hamilton's future after 2021, says Wolff
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mercedes said they never doubted seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton would race on for them this year but recognised the future beyond that remained uncertain.

The sport's dominant team announced on Monday a one-year extension with the 36-year-old Briton, less than expected. "There was not a moment where we thought he would not sign. There was never a moment where he doubted," team boss and co-owner Toto Wolff told reporters on a Zoom call.

The Austrian dismissed media reports that suggested Hamilton, out of contract since December, had sought a share of team revenues and a veto on future driver signings -- a so-called 'Max Verstappen clause'. Red Bull's Verstappen is seen as a champion-in-waiting and reports had suggested the Briton was not keen to have him as a future team mate.

"On these specific clauses that were out there in the media, I don't know where it came from because none of it is true," said Wolff. "The truth is there was not a discussion about any driver-specific clause, he has never asked for that in the last eight years and it is a team decision."

Wolff said the reports about a revenue split were also 'baseless' and money, with Hamilton previously earning a reported 40 million pounds ($54.92 million) a year, not a sticking point. "Lewis needs to decide what his future holds for him," the boss said of the future, hoping also that any next deal would be done quicker. "The team needs to decide in the long term what we want to do about drivers.

"As long as he enjoys racing, I think he's very capable of going longer. "He develops as a driver, he looks after himself in terms of physical training and the mental preparation side, so I don't think in terms of ability that ends in 2021, but at the end it's his decision."

Wolff, who has young Briton George Russell waiting in the wings at Williams, said Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton could count on full support for 2021 but the team also needed to take a long-term view. He pointed also to industry transformation, with Mercedes and parent Daimler investing heavily in electric mobility, creating "a financial reality that is very different to what it was a few years ago." ($1 = 0.7283 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's ill-starred Moscow trip

Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EUs foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The tit-for-t...

UPDATE 5-Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...

Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of I...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021