Left Menu

Soucek angered by online abuse aimed at referee Dean

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek on Tuesday said that he is angered by seeing the online abuse being hurled at referee Mike Dean.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:00 IST
Soucek angered by online abuse aimed at referee Dean
Tomas Soucek being shown red card by Mike Dean. (Photo/ Tomas Soucek Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek on Tuesday said that he is angered by seeing the online abuse being hurled at referee Mike Dean. Dean had controversially sent off Soucek in West Ham's match against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend.

At the time, Soucek had thought that the red card was a bit too harsh, but he hasn't condoned fans sending death threats to a referee, reported Goal.com. "Whatever decisions are made on the pitch should stay on the pitch. I don't like hearing about it interfering with personal life and I send Mike Dean and his family my support. There is no place for abuse of any kind. It is in the past and I'm now focused on the rest of the season," tweeted Soucek.

Soucek's controversial red card against Fulham has now been overturned on appeal and the Czech midfielder has avoided a three-match ban for catching Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has also similarly defended Dean and he said that there is no excuse that the referee and his family are being subjected to online abuse.

"It is inexcusable that Mike Dean and his family have received online abuse, including death threats, as a result of doing his job officiating at a Premier League match. It is completely unacceptable that we are seeing abusive behaviour aimed at players, managers, and match officials regularly on social media platforms," said Masters in a statement. "Mike and his family have our full support in reporting this to the police. This once again highlights the need for greater proactive intervention from social media companies to stop online abuse and identify offenders," he added.

West Ham is currently at the sixth position in Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 matches. The side will next take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt officials to undergo toxicology tests in drug-affected districts of Arunachal

Amid reports of drug abuse bymany government officials, the Arunachal Pradeshadministration has decided to conduct toxicology tests onofficials suspected to be involved in drug-related activitiesin the worst-affected districts of the state,...

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment ...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar coup opponents defy bans and water cannons to extend protests

Myanmar protesters opposed to last weeks military coup defied road blocks and bans on large gatherings to extend the biggest demonstrations in more than a decade on Tuesday, chanting and confronting police who fired water cannons and warned...

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021