Left Menu

Australian Rules-McGuire steps down as Collingwood president after racism report

McGuire, who spent 22 years at Collingwood, said last week it was "an historic and proud day" for the club after the report found racism had resulted in "profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players." The 56-year-old had been due to step down at the end of this year but said he decided to quit early in the wake of the criticism over his remarks.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:06 IST
Australian Rules-McGuire steps down as Collingwood president after racism report

Collingwood Magpies' long-serving president Eddie McGuire stepped down from his role on Tuesday following an independent review which found "systemic" racism within the Australian Football League (AFL) club. McGuire, who spent 22 years at Collingwood, said last week it was "an historic and proud day" for the club after the report found racism had resulted in "profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players."

The 56-year-old had been due to step down at the end of this year but said he decided to quit early in the wake of the criticism over his remarks. "People have latched on to my opening line last week and as a result I have become a lightning rod for criticism but have placed the club in a position where it is hard to move forward with our plans of clear air," McGuire said on Tuesday.

"I try my best and I don't always get it right, but I don't stop trying. The board ... commissioned the Do Better Report for the right reasons. We can learn from our past. This is why I say we are not a racist club, far from it. "I remind people that our recent review, inspired by 'Black Lives Matter', that part of a six-year journey of our reconciliation action plan was to look to what we need to do in the next 10 years, not the last."

Collingwood said in June last year they would investigate allegations of racism made by former defender Heritier Lumumba, who played 199 games for the team from 2005-14. Brazil-born Lumumba had said on social media he endured a "culture of racist jokes" and was nicknamed "Chimp" while at the club. He added that coach Nathan Buckley had failed to support him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India lose opening Test to England by 227 runs in Chennai.

India lose opening Test to England by 227 runs in Chennai....

Guj: Assistant public prosecutor caught for graft in Anand

The Gujarat Anti-CorruptionBureau ACB nabbed an assistant public prosecutor of asessions court in Anand district for allegedly accepting abribe from a man acquitted by the court, an official said onTuesday.The ACB on Monday laid a trap at a...

Soccer-Players must not use social media to seek validation: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers condemned the racist abuse directed at players online but said they should not use social media platforms to seek validation about their performances. The FA last week called for the government and soc...

Govt asks automakers to stop selling vehicles with purposefully downgraded safety standards

The government on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that automobile manufacturers are selling vehicles with purposefully downgraded safety standards in India and asked them to stop the unpardonable practice.Speaking at a seminar on imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021