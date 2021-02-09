Left Menu

Soccer-Riise names first Lionesses squad before Northern Ireland friendly

"I've watched a lot of England and club matches and believe this is a group of players who are capable of winning at a major tournament." Manchester City trio Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Ellen White were all named in the squad, while Riise also included the uncapped quartet of Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Ella Toone. Midfielder Jill Scott could make her 150th appearance for England after she was included in the squad too.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST
Soccer-Riise names first Lionesses squad before Northern Ireland friendly

England Women's newly appointed interim coach Hege Riise named her first squad on Tuesday ahead of the team's friendly against Northern Ireland this month. Riise, a World Cup winner with Norway in 1995 and an Olympic gold medallist in 2000, was named the Lionesses caretaker manager after head coach Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer men's side Inter Miami last month.

The Norwegian named a 20-member squad, comprising experienced players and youngsters, for the Northern Ireland friendly which will be played on Feb. 23. England, who have not played since last year's SheBelieves Cup tournament in the U.S., are also scheduled to face Canada in a friendly on April 13.

"I'm looking forward to leading my first international camp with England," Riise said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/feb/09/england-womens-squad-named-for-northern-ireland-20210902. "I've watched a lot of England and club matches and believe this is a group of players who are capable of winning at a major tournament." Manchester City trio Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Ellen White were all named in the squad, while Riise also included the uncapped quartet of Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Ella Toone.

Midfielder Jill Scott could make her 150th appearance for England after she was included in the squad too. Riise will take interim charge of the Lionesses until Sarina Wiegman, currently the head coach of the Netherlands women's team, takes over in September.

"My work from now until Sarina Wiegman's arrival is to develop their ability, playing style and physical conditioning to contribute to future success – this summer and beyond," added Riise. Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Ellen White

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization-led team in Wuhan that is investigating the origins of COVID-19 said that cold chain transmission of the virus was a possibility and warranted further investigation.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon user...

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai teams coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.Pow...

Rajya Sabha members bid farewell to retiring members

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday bid farewell to four retiring members of the Upper House with Deputy Chairman Harivansh heaping lavish praise on the leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, terming him a repository of rich experiences.The veteran ...

Poland's 2020 deficit was around 85 bln zlotys, says PM

Polands 2020 state budget deficit was around 85 billion zlotys 22.99 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.In last years budget we assumed a deficit of 109 billion zlotys... meanwhile, the deficit was 25 billion lower a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021