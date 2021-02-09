Left Menu

Soccer-No secrets to Man City's winning run, says Guardiola

City needed three second-half goals to claw back a two-goal deficit when these two sides met in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2019, and Guardiola is hoping for smoother passage this time around.

Manchester City will not get carried away by their stellar recent form as they prepare for a stern test from Swansea City in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. A 14-game winning run in all competitions has lifted City to the top of the Premier League, five points clear of Manchester United with a game in hand. They have also advanced to the final of the League Cup, where they face Tottenham Hotspur in April.

"I only think about the next game and try to prepare well, there are no secrets," Guardiola told reporters when asked about the reason behind their recent success. "What happens in the past is just that. We are calm when we lose and it's the same now. The reason is that we are thinking of the next game, and now it's Swansea."

City needed three second-half goals to claw back a two-goal deficit when these two sides met in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2019, and Guardiola is hoping for smoother passage this time around. "It was a difficult game in 2019," the Spaniard said. "I know Swansea's consistency defensively. They are solid, don't concede chances or goals. It will be a real difficult test and we will have to put in a good performance."

Sergio Aguero, City's record goalscorer, has missed their previous nine games having initially been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, before testing positive himself. Guardiola said the Argentine is making progress but is not ready to return to the squad just yet.

"Yesterday he trained with the group for 10-15 minutes and later he did some part alone. Day by day he is feeling better," Guardiola added.

