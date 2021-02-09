Golf-PGA Championship to allow use of distance-measuring devices
The PGA of America said on Tuesday it will allow distance-measuring devices to be used during competition at the three major tournaments it operates, including the PGA Championship. "The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf.
The PGA of America said on Tuesday it will allow distance-measuring devices to be used during competition at the three major tournaments it operates, including the PGA Championship. The policy, which also allows for such devices to be used at the Women's PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship, will debut with the May 20-23 PGA Championship that will be played at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
"We're always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our Championships," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement. "The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages."
