Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic passes Tiafoe test to reach third round

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:04 IST
Tennis-Djokovic passes Tiafoe test to reach third round

Novak Djokovic's aura of invincibility at Rod Laver Arena wavered under the pressure of Frances Tiafoe but the Serbian rose to the challenge to claim a galvanising 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The double-defending champion has rarely been tested so early at his favourite Grand Slam but he had his hands full against American Tiafoe, whose sparkling tennis revived memories of his exhilarating run to the 2019 quarter-finals. Tiafoe went toe-to-toe with the top seed but it all fell apart in the seventh game of the final set when the American grew frustrated by the service clock and was broken after a foul-mouthed tirade.

Tiafoe also earned a code violation for an audible obscenity before bowing out with a double fault on match point as Djokovic advanced to a third round clash against the winner of Americans Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka. (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has banned road cutting in its areas till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March ...

BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders fortravelling on raths as if they are gods, and alleged thattheir political agenda is to create division in society on thebasis of religion.She also accused the saffr...

Oppn parties in Rajya Sabha oppose bill to develop major ports

Various opposition parties, including the TMC, SP, RJD, DMK, AAP, CPIM and CPI, raised strong objections in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to a bill for developing the major ports in the country and alleged that it is aimed at privatising the...

Long-dated euro zone yields rise as Spain 50-yr sale saturates market

Long-dated euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a 50-year bond sale by Spain in the previous session saw investors shed similar debt elsewhere on fears that an increase in inflation could hurt this part of the bond marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021