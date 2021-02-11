Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Palace (29 years 203 days) and Burnley (28 years 271 days) have the oldest average Premier League starting teams this season. Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) * City have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home matches against Tottenham (D2 L1). * Since losing to Spurs in November, City have gone 14 league matches unbeaten, winning the last 10 in a row.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 24th round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 13-15. Feb. 13, Saturday

Leicester City v Liverpool (1230) * Leicester have beaten the defending champions at home twice in the last four seasons, Chelsea in 2015-16 and Manchester City in 2018-19.

* Liverpool have not lost three successive Premier League matches since November 2014, when they were managed by Brendan Rodgers who is now in charge of Leicester. * Liverpool have won 12 of their last 17 Premier League matches against Leicester (D3 L2).

Crystal Palace v Burnley (1500) * Palace have won two of their last three Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 12 matches at Selhurst Park (D4 L6).

* Burnley are looking to win consecutive league matches at Palace for the first time since 2001. * Palace (29 years 203 days) and Burnley (28 years 271 days) have the oldest average Premier League starting teams this season.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) * City have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home matches against Tottenham (D2 L1).

* Since losing to Spurs in November, City have gone 14 league matches unbeaten, winning the last 10 in a row. * Tottenham have won just one of their last six Premier League away games (D3 L2).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (2000) * Brighton are looking to complete a Premier League double over Villa for the first time.

* Villa are unbeaten in their last four away league matches against Brighton (W1 D3). * Villa's Jack Grealish has been directly involved in five goals in his last five appearances against Brighton in all competitions (four goals, one assist).

Feb. 14, Sunday Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1200)

* Southampton have won just one of their last nine Premier League matches against Wolves (D4 L4). * Southampton have lost their last five league games, as many as they had in their previous 26 (W13 D8).

* Wolves have not opened the scoring in their last 13 league matches. West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1400)

* West Brom have lost nine of their 12 home Premier League matches against United (W1 D2). * United are looking to record a Premier League double over West Brom for the first time since 2011-12.

* West Brom have conceded the most league goals this season (54). United have scored the most (49). Arsenal v Leeds United (1630)

* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions against Leeds (W6 D2). * Leeds are without a win in their last 12 away league matches in London (D2 L10).

* Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been involved in five goals in his last three Premier League games (two goals, three assists). Everton v Fulham (1900)

* Everton have won all 14 home Premier League matches against Fulham - the best 100 percent-winning record of any team versus an opponent at home in Premier League history. * Fulham have never won an away league match against Everton in 27 attempts (D4 L23).

* Fulham are on the longest current winless run in the league, failing to get a victory in their last 12 games. Feb. 15, Monday

West Ham United v Sheffield United (1800) * West Ham are looking to seal a league double over Sheffield United in the top flight for the first time since the 1967-68.

* West Ham manager David Moyes has a 100 percent-win ratio in home games against Sheffield United in all competitions, winning all six of his previous games against the Blades. * Sheffield United have won one of their last 12 away games against West Ham in all competitions (D6 L5).

Chelsea v Newcastle United (2000) * Chelsea have only lost one of their 25 home Premier League games against Newcastle United (W18 D6).

* Newcastle have lost their last seven away league games against Chelsea. * Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 11 (W3 D3 L5). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi tells Biden confrontation would be disaster for both countries

Confrontation between China and the United States would be a disaster for both countries and the two sides should re-establish the means to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. counterpart Joe Bid...

Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew

Singapore Airlines SIA began operating flights on Thursday with full sets of crew members vaccinated against COVID-19 as the city-state seeks to rejuvenate its status as an international travel hub. The airline said pilots and cabin crew on...

WRAPUP 1-Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions

A close aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in a new wave of arrests following last weeks military coup, a party official said on Thursday, as Washington moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on the junta. The ai...

U.S. to look at more restrictions on tech exports to China

The Biden administration will look at adding new targeted restrictions on certain sensitive technology exports to China in cooperation with allies, a senior official said on Wednesday ahead of the new presidents first call with Chinas leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021