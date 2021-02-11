Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 24th round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 13-15. Feb. 13, Saturday

Leicester City v Liverpool (1230) * Leicester have beaten the defending champions at home twice in the last four seasons, Chelsea in 2015-16 and Manchester City in 2018-19.

* Liverpool have not lost three successive Premier League matches since November 2014, when they were managed by Brendan Rodgers who is now in charge of Leicester. * Liverpool have won 12 of their last 17 Premier League matches against Leicester (D3 L2).

Crystal Palace v Burnley (1500) * Palace have won two of their last three Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 12 matches at Selhurst Park (D4 L6).

* Burnley are looking to win consecutive league matches at Palace for the first time since 2001. * Palace (29 years 203 days) and Burnley (28 years 271 days) have the oldest average Premier League starting teams this season.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) * City have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home matches against Tottenham (D2 L1).

* Since losing to Spurs in November, City have gone 14 league matches unbeaten, winning the last 10 in a row. * Tottenham have won just one of their last six Premier League away games (D3 L2).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (2000) * Brighton are looking to complete a Premier League double over Villa for the first time.

* Villa are unbeaten in their last four away league matches against Brighton (W1 D3). * Villa's Jack Grealish has been directly involved in five goals in his last five appearances against Brighton in all competitions (four goals, one assist).

Feb. 14, Sunday Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1200)

* Southampton have won just one of their last nine Premier League matches against Wolves (D4 L4). * Southampton have lost their last five league games, as many as they had in their previous 26 (W13 D8).

* Wolves have not opened the scoring in their last 13 league matches. West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1400)

* West Brom have lost nine of their 12 home Premier League matches against United (W1 D2). * United are looking to record a Premier League double over West Brom for the first time since 2011-12.

* West Brom have conceded the most league goals this season (54). United have scored the most (49). Arsenal v Leeds United (1630)

* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions against Leeds (W6 D2). * Leeds are without a win in their last 12 away league matches in London (D2 L10).

* Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been involved in five goals in his last three Premier League games (two goals, three assists). Everton v Fulham (1900)

* Everton have won all 14 home Premier League matches against Fulham - the best 100 percent-winning record of any team versus an opponent at home in Premier League history. * Fulham have never won an away league match against Everton in 27 attempts (D4 L23).

* Fulham are on the longest current winless run in the league, failing to get a victory in their last 12 games. Feb. 15, Monday

West Ham United v Sheffield United (1800) * West Ham are looking to seal a league double over Sheffield United in the top flight for the first time since the 1967-68.

* West Ham manager David Moyes has a 100 percent-win ratio in home games against Sheffield United in all competitions, winning all six of his previous games against the Blades. * Sheffield United have won one of their last 12 away games against West Ham in all competitions (D6 L5).

Chelsea v Newcastle United (2000) * Chelsea have only lost one of their 25 home Premier League games against Newcastle United (W18 D6).

* Newcastle have lost their last seven away league games against Chelsea. * Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 11 (W3 D3 L5). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

