Tennis Australia, Infosys reimagine digital experience for Australian Open virtual audience

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:37 IST
Infosys, the Australian Open'sofficial digital innovation partner, said on Thursday thisyear it is applying technology to enhance tennis experiencesforthose onsite and those unable toattendinperson.

Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physicalgap, Infosys and Tennis Australia are opening up newpossibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual experiencesand mobility, the Bengaluru-headquartered India's secondlargest IT services company said in a statement.

''The innovations are envisioned to alter the sportingnormal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent ashift towards placing digital at the core of the tournament toelevate immersion, passion, brilliance and experience forthose on court and across the globe'', it said.

3D Court Visionallows individuals to watch theongoing tournament matches in an animated form, with dataoverlay for each shot.

From speed to spin to serve placement, every detail ofthe game is available at a click of a button, the statementsaid.

Infosys uses 'Hawk Eye' data to animate each shot innear real-time allowing fans to analyse the game from anyvantage point in the stadium.

A newAO (Australian Open) Virtual Slamexperiencetransports every fan into the Rod Laver Arena.

3D court views and data simulate the experience ofplaying at the AO, letting fans be a part of the action.

In the dedicated AO player and coach app, theAI VideoAnalysisallows precise player and opponent assessment, be itthe technique behind winning backhand drop shots or handlingvolleys in long rallies.

For the AO media team,AI Shot of the Dayuses machinelearning to rapidly identify match highlights, using multipledata points that are objective (such as fastest serve) andsubjective (player emotion, crowd reaction and cruciality ofthe shot in context to the match).

A 3DAO Virtual Hubhas been developed to overcomephysical restrictions for partners and sponsors, who areintegral to the AO business model.

''The past year has accelerated the need for meaningfuldigital engagement between the Australian Open and its fans,players, coaches, partners and the media. Our focus this yearis delivering new digital experiences and insights that areaccessible for everyone involved, regardless of where they arecurrently located,''Ben Slack, Chief Revenue Officer, TennisAustraliasaid.

''Having Infosys on board as our digital innovationpartner for the third year running has allowed us to optimiseengagement with all our stakeholders, not only our fans,players and coaches but our broadcast partners and sponsors aswell,'' he said.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

