Left Menu

We will take action based on manager's report on alleged bio-bubble breach: CAU secretary Verma

The charges were levelled by CAU secretary Mahim Verma.The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand CAU has taken cognisance of the seriousness of the Wasim Jaffer incident and accordingly instructed its senior team manager Navneet Mishra to submit a detailed report on the matter, Verma said in CAU media release.Jaffer has clarified that he wanted Jay Bista as the captain and not former India U-19 World Cup winner Iqbal Abdullah as was alleged.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:46 IST
We will take action based on manager's report on alleged bio-bubble breach: CAU secretary Verma

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has sought a report from senior team manager Navneet Mishra on the issue of alleged bio-bubble breach during former India opener Wasim Jaffer's tenure as coach, which has ended acrimoniously.

Jaffer on Wednesday had denied allegations of backing religion-based selections and bringing religious preachers to the dressing room in a bio-secure bubble. The charges were levelled by CAU secretary Mahim Verma.

''The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has taken cognisance of the seriousness of the Wasim Jaffer incident and accordingly instructed its senior team manager Navneet Mishra to submit a detailed report on the matter,'' Verma said in CAU media release.

Jaffer has clarified that he wanted Jay Bista as the captain and not former India U-19 World Cup winner Iqbal Abdullah as was alleged. He also stated that it was Abdullah on whose insistence the maulvis visited the dressing room to help them offer Friday prayers.

''We will decide our course of action only after Mishra submits his detailed fact finding report.

''We are already questioning the manager about the bio-bubble breach and will take action against any person/support staff responsible for the breach as players' health safety is paramount for us,'' Verma, who left BCCI to get back his place in state body, further wrote.

Jaffer as found support from the likes of former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on social media.

The 42-year-old had cited ''interference and bias of selectors and the association's secretary for non-deserving players'' as the reason for his resignation from the position on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as data fuels stimulus bets

The Dow hit a record high on Thursday while the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near all-time highs as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a stalling recovery in the labor market....

COVID-19: DGP among 72,204 people vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 6,090 healthcare workers including Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of people who have received the jabs in the state so far to 72,2...

Union Home Secy reviews rescue, relief works in Uttarakhand

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the progress of rescue and relief works being carried out by the Uttarakhand government and central agencies following a glacier burst in the state.The relief works are being carried out...

11 held for ragging in Karnataka college

Eleven nursing and physiotherapystudents were arrested on Thursday for their allegedinvolvement in ragging in a private college here, police said.All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedlyragged five freshers from their state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021