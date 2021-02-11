Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test

Pacer Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India slated to begin from Saturday in Chennai after having an injection in his right elbow.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:53 IST
Jofra Archer (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India slated to begin from Saturday in Chennai after having an injection in his right elbow. Archer picked three wickets in the first Test against India. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement on Thursday. Last week, England opener Zak Crawley was ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist.

The Kent player sustained the injury during England's practice in Chennai on February 2 when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play. The England medical team is assessing his progress at the moment. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0. India, who have slipped to the fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.

The second Test will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

