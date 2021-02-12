Left Menu

Soccer-Abraham strike edges Chelsea past Barnsley in FA Cup

The win was the fourth in five games for Chelsea since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard last month, and it was the fourth clean sheet for the Blues under the German. Last year's beaten FA Cup finalists will host Sheffield United in the sixth round, having beaten the Yorkshire side twice in the league this season including last week's 2-1 away win.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 03:29 IST
Soccer-Abraham strike edges Chelsea past Barnsley in FA Cup

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Championship side Barnsley on Thursday settled by a second-half goal from centre forward Tammy Abraham. The Blues started with 10 new faces from their last Premier League line-up and struggled to find any rhythm in the first half as Barnsley refused to be cowed by their big-name opponents and created the better early chances.

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel changed his side's shape at the start of the second half, bringing on full back Reece James to replace Marcos Alonso and centre half Antonio Rudiger for Andreas Christensen, and switching to four in defence. The decisions paid off when James, fed by 19-year-old Billy Gilmour, raced into space and his cross found Abraham for an easy finish as Barnsley's defenders appealed in vain for an offside decision.

Barnsley substitute Michael Sollbauer almost equalised immediately after coming on but his goal-bound flick was cleared off the line by Abraham with a full-stretch header in the 78th minute. The win was the fourth in five games for Chelsea since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard last month, and it was the fourth clean sheet for the Blues under the German.

Last year's beaten FA Cup finalists will host Sheffield United in the sixth round, having beaten the Yorkshire side twice in the league this season including last week's 2-1 away win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.After a meeting between senior British minister ...

Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out

Shares of red-hot cannabis firms plunged by more than one-third on Thursday, marking another short-lived squeeze of short sellers by retail investors aiming to benefit from an expected push to decriminalize marijuana under U.S. President Jo...

Soccer-Abraham the hero at both ends as Chelsea edge past Barnsley

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Championship side Barnsley on Thursday settled by a goal from centre forward Tammy Abraham as the Blues notched up their fourth win in five games under new manager Thom...

EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with Gove

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britains top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.Set to intensify our joint work on IrelandNorthern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021