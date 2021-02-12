Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Times local (GMT +11): 1708 ZVEREV DOWNS MANNARINO IN STRAIGHT SETS German sixth seed Alexander Zverev sent down 19 aces and hit 35 winners to seal a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. 1647 OSAKA BAGS STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN Three-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:47 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11): 1708 ZVEREV DOWNS MANNARINO IN STRAIGHT SETS

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev sent down 19 aces and hit 35 winners to seal a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. 1647 OSAKA BAGS STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN

Three-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur. The Japanese third seed next faces Spaniard Garbine Muguruza. 1505 HSIEH BATTLES PAST ERRANI

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reeled off four straight games to snatch a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Sara Errani. 1500 WILLIAMS PASSES POTAPOVA TEST

Serena Williams roared back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. READ MORE:

Players in 'bubble' as Australian Open continues without fans Serena locks down to beat Potapova and reach fourth round

Melbourne enters new lockdown, barring Australian Open crowds Home favourite Kyrgios has work cut out with Thiem test in Melbourne

Feisty Italian affair ends in heated row Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open

Medvedev extends winning streak to 16 matches Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Bandaged Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence

Order of play Quotes from day four

1455 DIMITROV ADVANCES AS CARRENO BUSTA RETIRES ILL Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 18th, secured a spot in the fourth round after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire with illness, while trailing 6-0 1-0.

1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time.

1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, reversing early gains; U.S. oil settles lower

Global equity indexes were mostly lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, with the SP 500 dragged down by losses in Appleand Amazon.com, while a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.Oil prices fell following a streak of strong ga...

US STOCKS-Stocks edge lower on Biden warning about China

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said China was poised to eat our lunch, a warning that raised concerns for a market hovering near record highs on hopes of more stimulus, strong earnings and an improving outlook f...

J-K joins hands with UK space agency for impact-based flood forecasting

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with a UK-based space agency for a collaborative project on impact-based flood forecasting, an official spokesman said on Friday.The national space innovation programme NSIP, underta...

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021