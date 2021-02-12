Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open. * "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ... They can say, 'Okay, you know what, this Australian Open tournament, we kind of freeze it'.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:57 IST
QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open.

* "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ... I want to be powerful too, and I want to dominate on the tour the same (way) like she does." Aryna Sabalenka on growing up watching her fourth-round opponent Serena Williams. * "I don't take very seriously the Valentine's Day ... But I know it has a meaning. I don't know exactly if it's because you're losing, 40-Love. I don't know. I have to find out just to be prepared for the next time." Garbine Muguruza, when asked about the meaning of 'Love' in tennis scoring.

* "Before the match I was thinking, better don't eat a bagel today." Hsieh Su-wei after securing a 6-4 2-6 7-5 win over Sara Errani, who had dominated their previous three meetings and won three sets 6-0 over that span. Reaction to the tournament continuing without spectators after the state of Victoria declared a five-day snap lockdown to fight an outbreak of the coronavirus

* "We've always said the number one priority was the safety of the community and our guests. We've got an event to put on and we've got to do it in a safe way." Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley. * "It's rough. It's going to be a rough few days for I think everyone. But we'll hopefully get through it." Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams.

* "I feel like that's always something that is not in our control. They can say, 'Okay, you know what, this Australian Open tournament, we kind of freeze it'. (But) I'm happy that the tournament is going to go on." Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. * "I mean, clearly it's unexpected. Still being very fortunate to be able to play a Grand Slam tournament in the middle of a pandemic." Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov.

* "Well, I'm not really sure. That kind of seems a bit funny. But I don't know, I don't make the rules. I'm just here just trying to -- I don't know, just having fun." Naomi Osaka on tennis players being deemed as 'essential workers' as Melbourne enters lockdown. Day five highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Watertec Launches a Range of AI enabled Smart Bathroom Solutions for the Indian Consumers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India Envisaged with the mission to replace substandard metal products with good quality Engineered Polymer products at affordable costs and that which would last longer, Watertec India Pvt. Ltd, e...

UPDATE 1-London stocks fall as UK GDP slumps a record 9.9% in 2020

Londons main stock indexes fell on Friday, as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 last year due to nationwide shutdowns that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.The data also showed Britains GDP grew 1.0 between Octobe...

Desperate to be a part of IPL season: Joe Root

Ahead of the second Test against India, England skipper Joe Root on Friday said he is desperate to be part of the Indian Premier League IPL and explained why he did not register for the 2021 edition of the tournament. At some point of my ca...

Lufthansa terminates services of 103 India-based flight attendants

Lufthansa has terminated the services of 103 India-based flight attendants after they allegedly sought job assurance from the management while the German airlines group had offered them leave without pay option for two years,sources close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021