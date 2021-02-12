Left Menu

Senior Men's 3-Positions (3P) rifle shooter, Tokyo 2020 quota holder and double Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, continued his good form this year, winning the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 national selection trial, to win three of the four trials held this year, while making it to all four finals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:25 IST
Sanjeev Rajput sweeps T3 and T4 Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Selection Trials
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Senior Men's 3-Positions (3P) rifle shooter, Tokyo 2020 quota holder and double Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, continued his good form this year, winning the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 national selection trial, to win three of the four trials held this year, while making it to all four finals. At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Friday, Sanjeev shot his best qualifying score of the four trials, a top-class 1182 to advance to the eight-man final in pole position. Following him in second place was Madhya Pradesh's young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who shot an equally impressive 1181. Aishwary also has one of the 15 Tokyo 2020 quotas won by Indian shooters.

Sanjeev was a class apart in the finals too, shooting yet another season-high score of 463.1 to leave second-finishing Niraj Kumar way behind with 459.6. Also, continuing her red-hot form was Women's 10M Air Rifle exponent and current world number one, Elavenil Valarivan. After going past the finals world record in the T3 event on Thursday, she won the T4 trials as well with a final-round score of 251.6. Like yesterday, she had also topped the qualification round, this time with a score of 632.1, just 1.9 off the world record mark.

Yashaswini Deswal was another Tokyo 2020 quota holder to register a victory on the day. She won the Women's 10M Air Pistol T4 trials, with an effort of 242.9 in the final. Seasoned competitor Shweta Singh of ONGC was second with 240.6. Manu Bhaker, the winner of the T3 trials in the event, reached yet another final, but finished seventh eventually. The final winner of the day came in the Men's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol T4 event. Arpit Goel of Delhi won the final shoot-out with a score of 30. Adarsh Singh was second with 29, while Vijayveer Sidhu was third with 25 hits. (ANI)

