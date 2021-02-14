Left Menu

Cricket-India in charge after England slump to 39-4

Patel dealt the biggest blow by dismissing Root for his maiden test wicket.

India seized control of the second test against England on Sunday, posting 329 in their first innings before reducing the tourists to 39-4 at lunch on the second day at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England lost both their openers as well as in-form captain Joe Root, whose spin proficiency would have been crucial on a pitch offering considerable turn. Dan Lawrence fell for nine in the final delivery before lunch while Ben Stokes was batting on eight with England still 290 behind.

India, 1-0 down after losing the opener of the four-test series, has earlier added 29 runs to their overnight score of 300-6 before being all out. England's Moeen Ali (4-128) dismissed debutant Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma in the same over, and Olly Stone (3-47) struck twice in three balls to remove Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Rishabh Pant remained stranded on 58 not out, having smacked three sixes in his 77-ball blitz. On a pitch where batting is expected to get tougher as the game progresses, England's reply got off to a woeful start.

Ishant trapped Rory Burns lbw for a duck with his third delivery and Dom Sibley fell for 16 after India successfully reviewed a not-out decision. Patel dealt the biggest blow by dismissing Root for his maiden test wicket.

The England captain, who made six, attempted a slog-sweep but ended up offering a top-edge to Ashwin at short fine-leg. Ashwin ended Lawrence's uncomfortable 52-ball stay by getting him caught at short leg to put more pressure on the tourists.

