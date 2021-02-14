Cricket-England all out for 134, India lead by 195 runs
England were all out for 134 on day two of the second test against India on Sunday and trail the hosts by 195 runs after the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ben Foakes, playing his first match of the four-test series, topscored for the tourists with an unbeaten 42, while Ollie Pope made 22.Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:12 IST
England was all out for 134 on day two of the second test against India on Sunday and trail the hosts by 195 runs after the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Ben Foakes, playing his first match of the four-test series, top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 42, while Ollie Pope made 22. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the rout with 5-43, while debutant spinner Axar Patel and seamer Ishant Sharma claimed two wickets apiece.
England had won the opening test by 227 runs. Ahmedabad hosts the third test, a day-night contest, from Feb. 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- series
- Chennai
- Ishant Sharma
- Ben Foakes
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- India
- England
- Ollie Pope
- Axar Patel
ALSO READ
Terming children foreign terrorist fighters may lead to stigmatisation, dehumanisation: India at UN
US B-1B long-range heavy bomber to perform 'fly-by' at Aero India
Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' in April
Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says
Badminton-Former doubles specialist Boe to coach Indian duo ahead of Tokyo Games