Cricket-England all out for 134, India lead by 195 runs

England were all out for 134 on day two of the second test against India on Sunday and trail the hosts by 195 runs after the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ben Foakes, playing his first match of the four-test series, topscored for the tourists with an unbeaten 42, while Ollie Pope made 22.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:12 IST
Ben Foakes, playing his first match of the four-test series, top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 42, while Ollie Pope made 22. Image Credit: ANI

England was all out for 134 on day two of the second test against India on Sunday and trail the hosts by 195 runs after the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ben Foakes, playing his first match of the four-test series, top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 42, while Ollie Pope made 22. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the rout with 5-43, while debutant spinner Axar Patel and seamer Ishant Sharma claimed two wickets apiece.

England had won the opening test by 227 runs. Ahmedabad hosts the third test, a day-night contest, from Feb. 24.

