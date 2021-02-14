Left Menu

Tiger found dead in MP's Kanha reserve, probe underway

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 14-02-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 19:30 IST
Tiger found dead in MP's Kanha reserve, probe underway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tiger was found dead inthe core Kisli range of the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) inMadhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

A patrolling team found the carcass on Saturday nightafter which it was examined and disposed of as per NCTA norms,said KTR Field Director SK Singh.

It may have died in a territorial fight, and the bodybore a canine wound on the right foot and there was also thepresence of spleen injury, Singh told PTI.

The viscera has been sent for tests, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak

Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, as tests came back positive for the virus after at least three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the worlds worst outbreak in 201...

Rahul Gandhi takes advice from Arabic speaking people: Himanta

Senior Assam minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that Congress leader RahulGandhi takes advice from Arabic speaking people, apparentlyhinting at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and that is why hisfirst election rally in the state was...

Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia

An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said. Bosnias Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty. Bosnian media reported that a ...

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritize older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign.Mexico is also expectin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021