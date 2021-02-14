Tiger found dead in MP's Kanha reserve, probe underway

A tiger was found dead inthe core Kisli range of the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) inMadhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

A patrolling team found the carcass on Saturday nightafter which it was examined and disposed of as per NCTA norms,said KTR Field Director SK Singh.

It may have died in a territorial fight, and the bodybore a canine wound on the right foot and there was also thepresence of spleen injury, Singh told PTI.

The viscera has been sent for tests, he added.

