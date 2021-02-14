Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cycle rally organised to promote 3rd edition of Abujhmad Peace Marathon

Following the two successful editions of Abujhmad Peace Marathon, conducted in 2019 and 2020, Narayanpur district administration along with District Police are set to organise the third edition of the event, slated to be held on February 27.

14-02-2021
Cycle rally was organised in Narayanpur to promote 3rd edition of Abujhmad Peace Marathon. Image Credit: ANI

Following the two successful editions of Abujhmad Peace Marathon, conducted in 2019 and 2020, Narayanpur district administration along with District Police are set to organise the third edition of the event, slated to be held on February 27. A 5 km cycle rally was organised in Narayanpur to promote the third edition of the Abujhmad Peace Marathon. Also, t-shirts and medals for Abujhmad Peace Marathon 2021 were unveiled on Sunday by Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police Bastar, Dharmesh Sahu, Collector Narayanpur, and Mohit Garg, SP Narayanpur.

The 21 km half marathon run, starting from district headquarter Narayanpur High school ground will end near ITBP camp in Basingbahar, a beautiful village in Abujhmad jungles. This year, more than 10000 runners are excepted to participate in the event in order to experience the mesmerising beauty and unique culture of Abujhmad. (ANI)

