Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:27 IST
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: SILVA POWER

Eintracht Frankfurt are firmly on course to book their first Champions League spot, with striker Andre Silva scoring at will and the club in third place. The Portuguese has scored 18 league goals and is behind only Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts. He needs eight more to match Bernd Hoelzenbein's club record of 26 from the 1976/77 campaign.

DORTMUND OPTIMISM First Borussia Dortmund's title hopes were dashed, now their Champions League chances look like going up in smoke after a 2-2 draw against Hoffenheim.

However, defender Mats Hummels said that despite having just one win in their last six league matches and dropping to sixth place, the team were on the road to recovery. "We want to play a more active and aggressive game. These things don't happen overnight," he said.

"We are achieving things in training and I am 100% convinced they will be visible this season." Dortmund travel to Sevilla on Wednesday for their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie.

BAYERN RETURN Bayern Munich can restore their seven-point lead over RB Leipzig on Monday with a win over strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.

The newly-crowned Club World Cup winners earned their sixth trophy in less than nine months in Qatar last week and had their league match moved to Monday to allow for a longer rest. They will be without in-form midfielder Thomas Mueller, quarantined following a positive COVID-19 test last week.

