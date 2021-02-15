India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 3

India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 3PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:55 IST
Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday. India 1st innings: 329 England 1st Innings: 134 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 54/1) Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14 Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7 Virat Kohli lbw b Moeen 62 Rishabh Pant st Foakes b Leach 8 Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen 10 Axar Patel lbw b Moeen 7 Ravichandran Ashwin b Olly Stone 106 Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma c Olly Stone b Jack Leach 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 16 Extras: (B-5, LB-15) 20 Total: (All out in 85.5 overs) 286 Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-55, 4-65, 5-86, 6-106,7-202,8-210, 9-237, 10-286.
Bowling: Olly Stone 6.5-1-21-1, Jack Leach 33-6-100-4, Moeen Ali 32-7-98-4, Joe Root 4-0-15-0, Stuart Broad 9-3-25-0, Daniel Lawrence 1-0-7-0. More PTI APAAPA
ALSO READ
India's crude steel output falls 10.6 pc to 99.6 MT in 2019
Maritime body MUI urges Indian shipping ministry to take cognisance of 'Neptune Declaration'
India reports 13,052 new COVID-19 cases
Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023:HAL Chief Madhavan
Coal India output likely to slip 4pc in January after months of growth