Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Gutted that Moeen didn't get five-wicket haul, says Jeetan Patel

England spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel on Monday said that he is gutted on seeing Moeen Ali not get a five-wicket haul against India in the ongoing second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:29 IST
England spinner Moeen Ali bowls Virat Kohli (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel on Monday said that he is gutted on seeing Moeen Ali not get a five-wicket haul against India in the ongoing second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin's scintillating century and early wickets helped India to dominate on day three of the second Test against England after setting a 482 target in front of England. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs before the hosts were bowled out for 286 in the final session of the day and set a target of 482 runs against visitors to take the 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

"Initially he (Moeen) showed signs of nerves and maybe a touch anxious, but as the game has gone on he's been positive about how he's done his job, which has been good to see. I'm stoked for him - just gutted that he didn't get a five-for. He probably deserved it, if not two. I thought he bowled enough good balls to be able to get that but it just didn't quite work out for him," said Patel during a virtual press conference. "An eight-for, I am sure he'll be very pleased with that on his comeback Test. To bowl 60 overs, to contribute like he has. The one thing he's got left now is another contribution with the bat. I love watching Mo play cricket and bowl. He has a lot to offer, particularly around the changing room so I hope that it is enough of a carrot for him," he added.

Ali took eight wickets in the match as he picked four wickets each in both the innings of the ongoing Test. At stumps on day three, England's score read 53/3 with skipper Joe Root and Dan Lawrence still unbeaten on two and 19 runs respectively. Visitors still require 429 runs to win the game.

"I think it is about staying positive, we make stroke makers in the group, we just want them to keep expressing themselves. If we sit and try to defend, we would not have much success, it is about scoring. Dan Lawrence was fantastic with how he played this evening, this is how he wants to play his cricket," said Patel. "Ashwin and Kohli were fantastic. Kohli was fantastic in the second innings, the way he forced us to bowl in the areas he wanted us to, we can certainly learn a lot from that. Especially, the way Ashwin came out and started sweeping, we have to work really hard to work our way through in this match," he added.

When asked about Joe Root's controversial DRS call in which the England skipper got a reprieve, Patel said: "Let's be honest, I would have been disappointed if he was given not out. To be fair, in real time, it looked like it hit him outside the line but then you watched the reply, it looked real close." (ANI)

