Naman Ojha announces retirement from international cricket

Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, but the wicket-keeper batsman stated that he cannot wait to play in global T20 and T10 leagues. Ojha had made his international debut for India in 2010, but he played just one ODI for the Men in Blue. In the same year, Ojha went on to play his first T20I for India.

"I have decided to announce retirement from international cricket and BCCI domestic tournaments, but I am waiting to play across all global T20 and T10 tournaments. When you have a family, you have to think about everything and I think the time had come to give youngsters a chance, I have no interest in being a backup player, last year Delhi Capitals picked me as back-up to Rishabh Pant, its better I play rather than being a back-up," Ojha told ANI. "There is a different fun in playing rather than sitting on the bench. You will come to know in the next 4-6 days where I play next," he added.

Ojha went on to represent India in two T20Is, both against Zimbabwe. The 37-year-old earned his first Test cap in 2015 against Sri Lanka. The wicket-keeper batsman is considered as a stalwart in the Indian domestic circuit and he calls time on his career with 7,861 runs in the Ranji Trophy, the eighth highest run-getter in the tournament, for his state team Madhya Pradesh.

In the Indian Premier League, he represented multiple teams including the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

