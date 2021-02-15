Left Menu

Naman Ojha announces retirement from international cricket

Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, but the wicket-keeper batsman stated that he cannot wait to play in global T20 and T10 leagues.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:10 IST
Naman Ojha announces retirement from international cricket
Wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, but the wicket-keeper batsman stated that he cannot wait to play in global T20 and T10 leagues. Ojha had made his international debut for India in 2010, but he played just one ODI for the Men in Blue. In the same year, Ojha went on to play his first T20I for India.

"I have decided to announce retirement from international cricket and BCCI domestic tournaments, but I am waiting to play across all global T20 and T10 tournaments. When you have a family, you have to think about everything and I think the time had come to give youngsters a chance, I have no interest in being a backup player, last year Delhi Capitals picked me as back-up to Rishabh Pant, its better I play rather than being a back-up," Ojha told ANI. "There is a different fun in playing rather than sitting on the bench. You will come to know in the next 4-6 days where I play next," he added.

Ojha went on to represent India in two T20Is, both against Zimbabwe. The 37-year-old earned his first Test cap in 2015 against Sri Lanka. The wicket-keeper batsman is considered as a stalwart in the Indian domestic circuit and he calls time on his career with 7,861 runs in the Ranji Trophy, the eighth highest run-getter in the tournament, for his state team Madhya Pradesh.

In the Indian Premier League, he represented multiple teams including the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pahadi Billas lift KKFI's 2021 Kho Kho Super League Championship Trophy

Maharashtras Pratik Waikar continued his spectacular show at the KKFI 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament as Pahadi Billas lifted the trophy with a convincing six points win in the thrilling final against Panthers here on Monday. In the su...

Jolt to ruling Cong in Pondy; senior leader Malladi Krishna Rao quits MLA post

In a jolt to the four andhalf year-old V Narayanasamy-led Congress government here,senior party legislator Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday resignedfrom the post of MLA.A communication purportedly sent by Rao to the mediasaid that he conveyed ...

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine'

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words You take my breath away in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers. Police Chief Mi...

NCLAT orders suspension of Delhi Gymkhana Club's general committee; asks govt to appoint administrator

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Monday ordered suspension of the Delhi Gymkhana Clubs general committee, which is managing the colonial-era clubs affairs, directed the government to appoint an administrator and also sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021