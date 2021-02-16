Left Menu

It's time for CSK to replace Watson in squad: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings now need to find a replacement of ageing stars Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo in the upcoming IPL auction for the 2021 season.Australian all-rounder Watson, 39, had an average performance during the 2020 IPL edition, where CSK did not qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the history of the lucrative league.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:23 IST
It's time for CSK to replace Watson in squad: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings now need to find a replacement of ageing stars Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo in the upcoming IPL auction for the 2021 season.

Australian all-rounder Watson, 39, had an average performance during the 2020 IPL edition, where CSK did not qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the history of the lucrative league. ''They need to have a replacement straightaway for Shane Watson because obviously, that is one area. Plus, they didn’t have Suresh Raina last time around. So, Suresh Raina will be available,'' Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

The IPL auction is scheduled for Thursday in Chennai. Since the IPL will be back in India in familiar conditions, Gambhir felt skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni may ring in a few more changes.

''......that's Chepauk where it's going to start spinning and gripping. That’s how MS plays his cricket over such a long period of time whenever he has captained CSK. So he might look at an off-spinner because Harbhajan has been released, Shane Watson and probably another all-rounder or a backup for someone like Dwayne Bravo, because probably age is catching up on him as well.

''He's (Dwayne) not the same what he used to be. So, probably there could be an all-rounder and plus an overseas batter, because there are two overseas batters normally who open for CSK. There’s not going to be too many changes to be honest.'' Gambhir also said that CSK should have a smaller squad because ''this is only an auction for one season''. ''After this season, there's going to be a bigger auction. So, I don’t think CSK will have an overall revamp.'' Gambhir said the return of Raina, who pulled out of the tournament last season, will add strength to CSK squad.

''This time around, Suresh Raina coming back will be a huge boost for CSK because he plays T20 cricket really well and he’s done a lot of good things for CSK. At the same time, they will have new players coming in, whether it’s a replacement for Shane Watson or probably an off-spinner or an all-rounder. ''So, when new players come in, obviously they will bring new ideas, they bring new energy as well. I am sure those are the areas CSK will be looking for.'' PTI AT AT PDSPDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power

Myanmars military denied on Tuesday that its ouster of the elected government was a coup, saying its action was justified because fraud in a November election was not addressed, and it would hand back power after a new election.Our objectiv...

Bangladesh court sentences five to death for killing U.S. blogger

A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago.Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death ht...

Petrol at Rs 99.87 in Rajasthan; LPG, ATF prices up

Petrol price on Tuesday soared to Rs 99.87 per litre in Rajasthan - the highest level India has ever seen - as fuel prices were hiked for the eighth day in a row.Petrol price was raised by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise, accordin...

Defence Minister launches e-Chhawani portal for 20 lakh citizens in Cantonment areas

Terming ease of living as the mantra of government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched e-Chhawani portal that aims to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens living in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country. Residents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021