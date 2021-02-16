Rugby-France's Six Nations squad isolating, coach Galthie tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

France's head coach Fabian Galthie has tested positive for COVID-19, the French rugby federation said, after the country's Six Nations squad went into isolation following another staff member's positive test. Galthie had previously returned a negative COVID-19 result but he was re-tested later on Tuesday and was found to be positive for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:24 IST
France's head coach Fabian Galthie has tested positive for COVID-19, the French rugby federation said, after the country's Six Nations squad went into isolation following another staff member's positive test.

Galthie had previously returned a negative COVID-19 result but he was re-tested later on Tuesday and was found to be positive for the virus. The federation did not say where the squad is isolating.

It said in a statement that additional tests will be conducted at the National Rugby Centre on Wednesday, with more tests to be conducted on Friday and one more round of testing at the national centre on Sunday. France, who are leading the Six Nations standings with nine points after two wins from two games, are due to face Scotland on Feb. 28.

The 31-member squad for the Scotland game will be announced on Wednesday.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

