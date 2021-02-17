Left Menu

Soccer-Rampant PSG gave Barca 'cold bath of reality' says Koeman

"The first half was more even and when we were 1-0 up we had the chance for Ousmane (Dembele) but in the second half we had a lot of problems in defence and they proved they were much stronger than us physically," added the Dutchman. Koeman inherited an ageing and disjointed Barcelona side when he succeeded Quique Setien in August and although his first season has had its share of ups and downs, the Catalans had appeared to be on the right track since the start of 2021.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 17-02-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 05:01 IST
Soccer-Rampant PSG gave Barca 'cold bath of reality' says Koeman

Barcelona's crushing 4-1 home defeat by Paris St Germain in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Camp Nou on Tuesday underlined the scale of the rebuild the club needs to get back to their former glory days, coach Ronald Koeman said. Barca were back in the knockout stage of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since an 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in last season's quarter-finals and started well with Lionel Messi's opener from the penalty spot.

But PSG, who were missing the injured Neymar and Angel di Maria, soon found their groove and blitzed the Catalans thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and a header from Moise Kean. "That was a cold bath of reality," said Koeman.

"The game showed us we're lacking a lot of things to be a top level team especially of the level you need in the Champions League," he told reporters. "The scoreline reflects how superior they were. They were far more effective than us. "The first half was more even and when we were 1-0 up we had the chance for Ousmane (Dembele) but in the second half we had a lot of problems in defence and they proved they were much stronger than us physically," added the Dutchman.

Koeman inherited an ageing and disjointed Barcelona side when he succeeded Quique Setien in August and although his first season has had its share of ups and downs, the Catalans had appeared to be on the right track since the start of 2021. Barca won their previous seven La Liga games and thrashed Alaves 5-1 on Saturday, but PSG showed how far they have to go.

"They showed they are a much more complete side than us and we have to accept it and try to improve. We knew something like this could happen against a great team, a physical side with experience. They are ahead of us in many ways." After giving a bleak assessment of his team, the Dutchman also expressed doubt they would be able to pull off a miraculous turnaround in the second leg in Paris on March 10, as Luis Enrique's Barca did by beating PSG 6-1 in a second leg in 2017.

"I could lie, but when you lose 4-1 at home you have very few chances," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 16, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infec...

Olympics-Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee IOC and Canadian Olympic Committee COC are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as c...

NZ reports 2 new local coronavirus cases ahead of Auckland lockdown decision

New Zealand reported two new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, just hours before authorities are due to announce whether a lockdown in the countrys biggest city of Auckland will be extended. Aucklands nearly 2 million resi...

Soccer-PSG's Mbappe tipped for greatness after Camp Nou masterclass

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to reach the level of modern greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelonas Antoine Griezmann said after the 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 Champions League win on Tuesday. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021