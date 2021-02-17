Left Menu

Tennis-Barty's bid for home success ends in quarter-final defeat

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 07:50 IST
World number one Ash Barty's bid to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 ended in a 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

The Czech 25th seed rallied after a lengthy medical timeout in the second set to secure a place in her first Grand Slam semi-final, where she will meet the winner of the later clash between Americans Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

