Left Menu

No Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine in Zimbabwe Test squad for Afghanistan series

Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine have missed out as Zimbabwe named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:04 IST
No Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine in Zimbabwe Test squad for Afghanistan series
Zimbabwe Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine have missed out as Zimbabwe named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Afghanistan on Tuesday. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Test series will begin on March 2 in Abu Dhabi. Taylor and Ervine were absent from the country's cricket camp due to illness and hence were not considered for the Test series.

Tarisai Musakanda has returned to the Test arena having played his first game in the longest format against Sri Lanka back in 2017. The first Test will begin on March 2 while the second game is slated to be played from March 10. The focus will then shift to the shortest format of the game as the two sides lock horns in the five-match T20I series from March 17.

Zimbabwe Test Squad: Sean Williams (capt), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano Last week, Pakistan women's tour of Zimbabwe was called off following the announcement of flight operations suspension on the Harare-Dubai sector from February 13 to 28.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket on February 11 mutually agreed to end the women's national cricket team's ongoing tour due to the latest travel policies. Pakistan won the opening 50-over match on February 9 and was due to play the second 50-over match on Friday with the final match of the tour on February 20. The side was originally scheduled to depart on 21 February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea warns against lax distancing as daily COVID-19 count hits one-month high

South Koreas Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday warned against loosening enforcement of social distancing rules after the number of new coronavirus cases hit the highest levels in nearly 40 days. The government relaxed distancing cu...

Governor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. I have tested positive for COVID19. Sympt...

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services but with different approaches, packages and prices.There is no denying that BlueHost and Dreamhost are the two famous and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021