Left Menu

IPL 2021 Auction: Gautam Gambhir names three players KXIP can target

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) need to bid for bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Kyle Jamieson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to bolsters their bowling department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:29 IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Gautam Gambhir names three players KXIP can target
KXIP during a match in IPL 2020 (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) need to bid for bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Kyle Jamieson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to bolsters their bowling department. The IPL 2021 Player Auction list was announced last week, with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on Thursday.

KXIP had an unfortunate IPL 2020 where they lost quite a close encounters but Gambhir though agrees that the KL Rahul-led side was unlucky, he says, in the end, there are no excuses as the side must get over the line. "They were a bit unlucky; I would say. One of the games I still remember, obviously was against Delhi Capitals, one game was against KKR where they missed by an inch. But there are no excuses; ultimately if you don't win, you don't win - as simple as it gets," said Gambhir on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected- Auction Special.

"You have been in the competition to win, there are always small margins but at the same time they might have to probably strengthen their Indian bowling because apart from Mohd Shami there is no one who could compliment him," he added. Mohammed Shami has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of KXIP and Gambhir feels Umesh's inclusion in the side will help Rahul to rotate the fast bowlers. The former Indian batsman Gambhir also named Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson as the probable players KXIP should bid for in the auction.

"Probably Umesh Yadav will be a very good pick - Mohd Shami and Umesh Yadav bowling with a new ball; so, they can actually rotate their fast bowlers. If you have got two Indian bowlers bowling with the new ball, it can actually open one gap for you from an overseas point of view - so they can have someone like Chris Morris who can bowl well in the death as well, and at the same time Kyle Jamieson - so they can pick both of them," Gambhir said. "Imagine if you have Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris plus two leg spinners with Umesh Yadav and Mohd Shami. Your batting becomes such a dangerous batting, you have got a very good Indian talent - you have Mayank Aggarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda plus Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson," he further said.

"I think they should look at someone like Umesh Yadav, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris - these are the three players if they look to target and actually can get them in the auction, which they will because they have so much of money. It will make the entire side look completely different," he added. Meanwhile, former India bowlers Ashish Nehra picked a player, he thinks will be sold for the maximum price at the auction.

"Again, one more IPL auction and plenty of big names, but one name, which according to me is right on top - can be the most expensive player of this IPL auction - is Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan (former captain). He can give balance to any IPL team in any T20," said Nehra. Catch all the updates from the VIVO IPL 2021 Auction Live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, from 2 PM onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MYSUN launches asset vehicle, MYSUN (Plus)

New Delhi, Delhi, India, February 17 ANINewsVoir With an aim to consolidate and service its large and rapidly growing customer base, MYSUNs new venture will provide bespoke solar energy solutions to large corporate, industrial and commercia...

Stop politicising Ram Temple drive for political mileage: Champat Rai to Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy

By Pragya Kaushika Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trusts General Secretary, Champat Rai, alleged that the opposition leaders are politicising the Samarpan Nidhi drive for Ram Temple in Ayodhya for political mileage.This comes as Janata D...

Robot gliders probe huge iceberg's impact on penguin island's ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering evidence to determine whether a massive Antarctic iceberg might have harmed wildlife there, scientists said We...

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021