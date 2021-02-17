ISL 7: Kerala Blasters appoints Ishfaq Ahmed as interim head coach

Kerala Blasters' assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will take over as interim head coach of the side for the last two games of the ongoing Indian Super League. Earlier in the day, the club has parted ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna on mutual consent on Wednesday after the side suffered a humiliating defeat in the season on Tuesday.

Kerala Blasters faced a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC and is now mathematically out of the playoff race. "The club can confirm that we have parted ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna on mutual consent. We would like to thank him for his contributions during the season and wish him all the very best," the club said in a statement.

"Our Assistant Coach, Ishfaq Ahmed, will take over as Interim Head Coach for the final two games of the season," the ISL side tweeted. Kerala Blasters had a poor season as they won only three out of 18 games played till now. They are 10th on the ISL points table with two more matches left.

Hyderabad FC outclassed Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Hyderabad knew they were being watched by their closest playoff rivals, NorthEast United and FC Goa. They needed a statement of intent to make their top-four ambitions clear. A brace from Fran Sandaza (58, 63') and goals from Aridane Santana (86') and Joao Victor (90') helped Hyderabad climb to third on the table.

Kerala will now take on Chennaiyin FC on February 21 and NorthEast United on February 26 in their last two games of the season. (ANI)

