Left Menu

ISL 7: Win good for the dressing room after six draws, says Ferrando after victory over Odisha

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he is happy with his team's victory over Odisha FC, especially because his side had drawn their last six matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:57 IST
ISL 7: Win good for the dressing room after six draws, says Ferrando after victory over Odisha
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he is happy with his team's victory over Odisha FC, especially because his side had drawn their last six matches in the Indian Super League (ISL). FC Goa registered a 3-1 win over Odisha FC on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium. Goals from Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez sealed the win for the Gaurs, while Diego Mauricio scored a consolation goal for the Bhubaneswar-based club.

"I am satisfied because we got the three points. It's good for the dressing room because after six draws, the win was important," Ferrando said after the match. Ferrando was also happy with the defending of his team. "I am happy with our improvement while defending set-pieces. The two big opportunities for Odisha FC came during the transition... We have to continue working and improving," he said.

With now two games to go for the Gaurs and the battle for the remaining two semi-final berths really heating up, Ferrando urged his players to remain positive ahead of their final games of the league stages. "For me, the most important thing during a game is to control the emotions. It is necessary to keep calm and control the game, control the spaces. We need to have a clear mentality and we have to be positive for the remaining games," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House ramps up effort to tackle automotive chip shortage

Top economic and national security officials in the White House have launched a new effort to help the U.S. auto industry fight a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that has forced production cuts worldwide, a White House official said...

Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens o...

NEWSMAKER-Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

Naci Agbal, Turkeys new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. He hopes such devotion to the rules will see him - and the economy - through one of the trickiest turnaround jobs in emerging market...

Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in Champions League

Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021