ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:17 IST
ISL 7: We matched FC Goa tactically, but they were better technically, says Peyton after defeat
Odisha FC interim head coach Gerald Peyton (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat, Odisha FC interim head coach Gerald Peyton said they matched FC Goa tactically, but technically, their opponents were better. FC Goa registered a 3-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Goals from Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez sealed the win for the Gaurs, while Diego Mauricio scored a consolation goal for the Bhubaneswar-based club.

"I thought we matched them tactically, but technically, they were better than us. They took their goals well. From my point of view, my boys gave everything they had," Peyton said after the match. He further stated: "They are a very good side. Technically, they are one of the best sides in the ISL. It is very difficult when you are playing against a very technical team like FC Goa, who keep the ball. We needed to keep waiting and making sure that they don't go through you and stay in the game as long as possible before hitting them on the counter-attack."

Peyton also heaped praise on S Lalhrezuala who made his ISL debut after coming through Odisha FC's youth ranks. "We are still developing for the next season, and that is a positive that we can take. Lalhrezuala played his first professional match at any level. I was very pleased to see how he played. He is a good player for Odisha FC in the future," he said. (ANI)

